TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs unrevised at +0.5 pct
April 28, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Q4 employment costs unrevised at +0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Monday issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment cost indexes for the past five years, and new seasonal factors for 2014.

Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for the three months ending in December 2013, and figures as reported on Jan. 31: THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:

3 months ended:

Dec‘13 Prev Total Compensation 0.5 0.5 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.5 Service-Providing 0.6 0.5 Private Industry 0.5 0.5 State/Local Govt 0.7 0.7 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.6 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.6

3 months ended: Employment Cost Index Dec‘13 Prev (2005=100) 120.1 120.1

NOTES:

The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages, salaries and benefits.

The report for the first quarter of 2014 will be issued on Wednesday, April 30.

The revisions are posted to Web site here

