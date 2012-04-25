FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

RPT-U.S. Q4 employment costs revised to +0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday
issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment
cost indices for the past five years and new seasonal factors
for 2012.	
    Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for
the three months ending in December 2011, and figures as
reported on Jan. 31:
  
   THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:	
            3 months ended:	
                    Dec'11   Prev	
 Total Compensation   0.5     0.4	
 Wages and Salaries   0.3     0.4	
 Benefit Costs        0.7     0.6	
 State/Local Govt     0.3     0.3	
 Goods-Producing      0.7     0.6	
 Service-Providing    0.4     0.4	
 Private Industry     0.5     0.4
 	
                         3 months ended:	
 Employment Cost Index    Dec'11    Prev	
 (2005=100)                115.7   115.6	
	
    NOTES:	
    The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages,
salaries and benefits.	
    The report for the first quarter of 2012 will be issued on
Friday, April 27.	
    The revisions are posted to Web site

