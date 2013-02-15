FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices revised to -0.3 pct
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices revised to -0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department revisions to monthly Producer Price Index data (1982 equals 100):

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev Finished Goods -0.3 -0.2 -0.4 -0.8 Less Food, Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 Intermediate Goods 0.1 0.3 -0.9 -1.2 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 Crude Goods 1.4 2.5 0.4 0.1 Less Food, Energy 1.4 1.1 1.3 0.9

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Producer Price Index which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Initial data for December 2012 was released on Jan. 15. The report for January 2013 will be issued on Feb. 20.

The department posted its revisions at

