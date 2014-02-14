FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices unrevised at +0.4 pct
February 14, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices unrevised at +0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department revisions to monthly Producer Price Index data (1982 equals 100):

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev Finished Goods 0.4 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.3 UNCH 0.1 Intermediate Goods 0.5 0.6 -0.4 -0.5 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 Crude Goods 2.3 2.4 -2.0 -2.6 Less Food, Energy 0.6 0.6 1.2 1.4

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2009-2013 to its Producer Price Index which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data. This resulted in some revisions to the December 2013 report released on Jan. 15.

Beginning with the January report to be released on Feb. 15, the PPI will transition to a Final Demand-Aggregate Demand aggregation system. Labor said it also issued recalculated seasonal factors for 2009-2013 under that system.

The department posted its revisions at

