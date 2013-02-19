TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI unrevised at unchanged

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).

Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index: Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev All Items UNCH UNCH -0.2 -0.3 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev Core CPI index 231.526 231.475 231.258 231.254

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The report for January 2013 will be issued on Feb. 21.