FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI unrevised at unchanged
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 4:12 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI unrevised at unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).

Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index: Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev All Items UNCH UNCH -0.2 -0.3 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Nov Prev Core CPI index 231.526 231.475 231.258 231.254

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The report for January 2013 will be issued on Feb. 21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.