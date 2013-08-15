FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. July CPI rose +0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. July CPI rose +0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

July June May April Mar July13/12 All Items 0.2 0.5 0.1 -0.4 -0.2 2.0 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.7 Energy 0.2 3.4 0.4 -4.3 -2.6 4.7 Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.2 0.1 1.5 Food 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 UNCH 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.596 233.504 232.945 232.531 232.773 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

July June May April March July13/12 Housing UNCH 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.1 2.3 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.8 Owners’ Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.6 0.1 0.7 0.9 -0.1 4.3 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.4 0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.3 -1.0 Apparel 0.6 0.9 0.2 -0.3 -1.0 1.6 Transportation 0.5 1.9 0.1 -2.7 -1.3 2.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 UNCH -0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 New Vehicles 0.1 0.3 UNCH 0.3 0.1 1.2 Gasoline 1.0 6.3 UNCH -8.1 -4.4 5.2 Medical Care 0.2 0.4 -0.1 UNCH 0.3 1.9 Prescription drugs 0.5 0.5 -0.6 -0.1 0.3 -0.1 Recreation-V UNCH -0.1 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.2 0.2 1.3 Tobacco 1.4 0.1 UNCH 0.6 -0.2 2.7 Commodities 0.2 1.0 -0.1 -1.2 -0.7 1.2 Services 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 2.5 Airline Fares -1.3 -1.7 2.2 -0.7 0.6 3.3 CPI-W 0.2 0.6 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 2.0 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July CPI xx.x pct

U.S. July CPI ex-food/energy xx.x pct

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: July June Prev July13/12

-0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1

NOTES:

N/A-not available

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.