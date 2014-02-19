FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI revised to +0.2 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI revised to +0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department annual revisions to the monthly Consumer Price Index based on new seasonal adjustment factors (1982-84 equals 100).

Following are key components of the Consumer Price Index: Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev All Items 0.2 0.3 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1

Seasonally Adj

Dec Prev Core CPI index 235.542 235.496

NOTES:

The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2009-2013 its Consumer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes for the past five years. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.

Initial data for December was released on Jan. 16. The report for January 2014 will be issued on Feb. 20.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.