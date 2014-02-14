RPT-TABLE-U.S. Jan import prices rise 0.1 pct

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of U.S. import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘14/13 ALL IMPORTS 0.1 0.2 UNCH -1.5 Petroleum -1.2 0.7 -0.1 -4.0 Nonpetroleum 0.4 0.1 UNCH -0.9 Food, Feed, Drink 0.8 0.4 0.6 4.9 Industrial Supplies -0.3 0.6 0.1 -4.0 Capital Goods 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.6 Motor Vehicles,Parts -0.2 UNCH -0.1 -1.6 Consumer Goods ExAutos 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 0.1

Jan Dec (Prev) Jan‘14/13 ALL EXPORTS 0.2 0.4 0.4 -1.2 Agricultural -0.5 0.4 0.4 -5.7 Non-Agricultural 0.2 0.5 0.3 -0.5 Food, Feed, Drink -0.7 0.5 0.5 -6.2 Industrial Supplies 0.2 1.0 1.0 -1.7 Capital Goods 0.4 UNCH -0.1 0.5 Motor Vehicles,Parts 0.2 UNCH -0.1 0.5 Consumer Goods ExAutos UNCH 0.1 0.1 -1.0

The department reported Jan. price indices (2000 base year equals 100) of 138.0 for imports and 132.5 for exports.

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. import prices -0.1 pct

U.S. Jan. export prices unchanged