TABLE-U.S. Jan trade gap widened to $44.45 bln

March 7 (Reuters) - Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Jan Dec Jan12 Balance -44.45 -38.14 -52.29 Exports 184.45 186.63 178.62 Imports 228.90 224.77 230.91

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Jan Dec Jan13/12 Exports -1.2 2.2 3.3 Imports 1.8 -2.6 -0.9

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan12 Goods -61.76 -56.07 -66.91 Services 17.31 17.93 14.63 EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan12 Goods 130.78 132.82 127.76 Services 53.68 53.81 50.86 IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan12 Goods 192.54 188.89 194.67 Services 36.36 35.88 36.24 Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12 Balance -61.76 -56.07 -66.91

Petroleum -24.35 -18.65 -29.85

Nonpetrol -37.00 -36.85 -36.19

Net Adjusts. -0.41 -0.58 -0.87 Exports 130.78 132.82 127.76 Imports 192.54 188.89 194.67

Petroleum 34.08 30.34 39.22

Nonpetrol 156.56 156.60 153.16

Net Adjusts. 1.90 1.95 2.29

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12 Capital Goods 44,250 43,573 43,189 Autos/Parts 12,163 11,988 12,449 Civ.Aircraft 4,145 4,321 3,361 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Jan Dec Jan12 Capital Goods 45,859 45,360 44,594 Autos/Parts 23,865 24,523 24,160 Civ.Aircraft 703 1,191 491 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan12 Agricultural 13,024 13,037 11,491 Manufacturing 91,770 98,366 87,518 Crude Oil* N/A N/A N/A Advanced Tech. 24,017 27,584 22,488 IMPORTS Jan Dec Jan-Jan12 Agricultural 8,885 8,336 9,055 Manufacturing 146,746 143,222 141,589 Crude Oil* N/A N/A N/A Advanced Tech. 31,153 32,941 29,224

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

January Canada 3.9 Mexico 9.4 EU -6.4 China -9.6 Japan -14.9 South/Central America -9.1 Brazil -13.6 OPEC -10.2

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 8.4 Mexico 6.1 EU -4.8 China 6.7 Japan -4.7 South/Central America 6.2 Brazil -2.3 OPEC 17.1 TRADE BALANCE Jan Dec Jan12 Canada -4,914 -3,608 -4,871 Mexico -3,600 -3,904 -4,239 EU -8,646 -8,733 -8,502 China -27,787 -24,453 -26,023 Japan -6,092 -5,749 -6,191 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 62 3,056 251 South Korea -2,079 -1,136 -1,380 Taiwan -1,254 -942 -1,323 South/Central America 1,083 3,411 -614 Brazil 906 1,336 52 OPEC -6,399 -3,409 -10,020 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Jan Dec Jan12

326.8 284.0 344.8 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Jan Dec Jan12

31.69 27.61 36.06 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Jan Dec Jan12

94.08 95.16 103.81 FORECASTS: Reuters survey of economists forecast: $42.6 bln Jan deficit NOTE: *The department said it will post crude oil imports and exports, normally listed on Exhibit 15 of its press release, online after the release time of its trade report.