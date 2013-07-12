FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. June producer prices up 0.8 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. June producer prices up 0.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

June May June13/12 April Finished Goods 0.8 0.5 2.5 -0.7 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.7 0.1 Consumer Foods 0.2 0.6 3.0 -0.8 Energy Goods 2.9 1.3 4.1 -2.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.6 197.0 N/A Residential NatGas(W) unch 4.0 15.3 4.5 Gasoline 7.2 1.5 2.9 -6.0 Heating Oil 6.1 4.9 5.7 -8.8 Tobacco Products(X) 0.6 0.2 4.9 unch Passenger Cars 0.8 -0.5 -0.2 -0.2 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.4 0.3 7.6 0.6 Intermediate Goods 0.5 -0.1 1.1 -0.6 Less Food, Energy 0.1 -0.4 0.9 -0.2 Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.6 0.2 -0.6 Construction Materials -0.1 -0.1 1.6 unch Intermed.Energy Goods 2.0 0.5 0.4 -2.1 Crude Goods unch 2.2 11.0 -0.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.1 -2.3 -2.1 -2.8 Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 2.1 10.4 -2.6 Nonfood Materials 0.3 2.2 11.4 1.0 Energy Materials(Z) 0.3 5.0 21.4 3.7 Petroleum(X) 1.7 5.5 14.8 -0.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. June producer prices +0.5 pct

U.S. June year-over-year producer prices +2.1 pct

U.S. June producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. June year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.