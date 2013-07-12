TABLE-U.S. June producer prices up 0.8 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

June May June13/12 April Finished Goods 0.8 0.5 2.5 -0.7 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.7 0.1 Consumer Foods 0.2 0.6 3.0 -0.8 Energy Goods 2.9 1.3 4.1 -2.5 Finished Goods Index(X) 197.6 197.0 N/A Residential NatGas(W) unch 4.0 15.3 4.5 Gasoline 7.2 1.5 2.9 -6.0 Heating Oil 6.1 4.9 5.7 -8.8 Tobacco Products(X) 0.6 0.2 4.9 unch Passenger Cars 0.8 -0.5 -0.2 -0.2 Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1 Pharmaceutical Preps 0.4 0.3 7.6 0.6 Intermediate Goods 0.5 -0.1 1.1 -0.6 Less Food, Energy 0.1 -0.4 0.9 -0.2 Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.6 0.2 -0.6 Construction Materials -0.1 -0.1 1.6 unch Intermed.Energy Goods 2.0 0.5 0.4 -2.1 Crude Goods unch 2.2 11.0 -0.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.1 -2.3 -2.1 -2.8 Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 2.1 10.4 -2.6 Nonfood Materials 0.3 2.2 11.4 1.0 Energy Materials(Z) 0.3 5.0 21.4 3.7 Petroleum(X) 1.7 5.5 14.8 -0.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists’ forecast:

U.S. June producer prices +0.5 pct

U.S. June year-over-year producer prices +2.1 pct

U.S. June producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. June year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct