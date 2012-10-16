TABLE-U.S. Sept industrial output rose 0.4 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 Production, Pct Change 0.4 -1.4 0.7 2.8 Previous Estimates -1.2 0.5 Production Index 97.0 96.6 98.0
Sept Aug July Sept‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.3 78.0 79.2 77.2 Previous Estimates 78.2 79.2
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 Final Products 0.3 -1.3 0.6 2.9 Consumer Goods UNCH -1.5 0.8 Business Equipment 0.8 -0.9 0.1 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.7 -0.9 UNCH Construc.Supplies 1.3 0.1 -0.4 Materials 0.4 -1.6 0.9 3.0 Manufacturing Industry 0.2 -0.9 0.3 3.2 Durable Goods 0.1 -1.6 0.4
Motor Vehicles/Parts -2.5 -5.1 2.7 Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.3 0.3 Mining Industry 0.9 -1.6 1.0 3.8 Utilities Industry 1.5 -4.3 2.8 -1.4 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:
Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 High-tech output -0.6 -2.6 -1.4 -5.1 Industrial output
ex high-tech 0.4 -1.3 0.7 3.1 Industrial output
ex cars/parts 0.6 -1.1 0.5 2.2 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):
Sept Aug July
9.64 10.22 11.03 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:
(Seasonally Adj.) Sept Aug July Sept‘11 Manufacturing 76.8 76.8 77.6 75.5 Durable Goods 76.8 76.9 78.3
Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.0 75.2 79.6 Non-Durable Goods 78.1 77.9 78.2 Mining 89.1 88.4 90.1 87.5 Utilities 74.8 73.9 77.4 77.6
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept industrial output +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept capacity use rate 78.3 pct