FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept industrial output rose 0.4 pct
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Sept industrial output rose 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board report of U.S. industrial production and capacity utilization, seasonally adjusted. Total Industrial: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 Production, Pct Change 0.4 -1.4 0.7 2.8 Previous Estimates -1.2 0.5 Production Index 97.0 96.6 98.0

Sept Aug July Sept‘11 Pct of Capacity Use 78.3 78.0 79.2 77.2 Previous Estimates 78.2 79.2

Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 Final Products 0.3 -1.3 0.6 2.9 Consumer Goods UNCH -1.5 0.8 Business Equipment 0.8 -0.9 0.1 Nonindustrial Supplies 0.7 -0.9 UNCH Construc.Supplies 1.3 0.1 -0.4 Materials 0.4 -1.6 0.9 3.0 Manufacturing Industry 0.2 -0.9 0.3 3.2 Durable Goods 0.1 -1.6 0.4

Motor Vehicles/Parts -2.5 -5.1 2.7 Non-Durable Goods 0.3 -0.3 0.3 Mining Industry 0.9 -1.6 1.0 3.8 Utilities Industry 1.5 -4.3 2.8 -1.4 SPECIAL AGGREGATES:

Pct change: Sept Aug July Sept12/11 High-tech output -0.6 -2.6 -1.4 -5.1 Industrial output

ex high-tech 0.4 -1.3 0.7 3.1 Industrial output

ex cars/parts 0.6 -1.1 0.5 2.2 Motor Vehicle Assemblies (million unit annual rates):

Sept Aug July

9.64 10.22 11.03 Percent of Capacity: Manufacturing, Mining, Utilities:

(Seasonally Adj.) Sept Aug July Sept‘11 Manufacturing 76.8 76.8 77.6 75.5 Durable Goods 76.8 76.9 78.3

Motor Vehicles/Parts 73.0 75.2 79.6 Non-Durable Goods 78.1 77.9 78.2 Mining 89.1 88.4 90.1 87.5 Utilities 74.8 73.9 77.4 77.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept industrial output +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept capacity use rate 78.3 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.