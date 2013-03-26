FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Feb single-family home sales down 4.6 pct
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Feb single-family home sales down 4.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Mar 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department Reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Feb‘12 Total Units -4.6 411 431 437 381 378 366 By Region: Pct Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Northeast -13.3 26 30 37 29 29 Midwest 13.7 58 51 50 45 45 South -9.7 186 206 225 211 218 West -2.1 141 144 125 96 86

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.3 percent from 2012.

In 1,000s: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Actual Units Sold 33 30 31 27 27 Sales Prices: Mean 313.7 295.2 286.3 301.1 301.5 Median 246.8 239.6 226.4 260.1 249.8 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Nov (Prev) Total Units 13.1 15.6 -3.3 -3.8 8.2 8.0 Number of Months: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.4 4.2 4.1 4.8 4.8 1,000 units: Feb Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) End-Month Inventory 152 150 150 151 150

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. new home sales 422,000 units

