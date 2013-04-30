TABLE-U.S. Q1 employment costs rose 0.3 pct

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Mar13 Dec12 Prev Mar13 Dec12 Prev Mar12 Total Compensation 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.9 2.5 2.5 2.7 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.5 0.4 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.5 Goods-Producing 0.3 0.5 0.6 1.9 1.5 1.5 1.8 Service-Producing 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.7 2.0 2.0 2.0 Private Industry 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.7 1.9 1.9 2.1 Employment Cost Index Mar13 Dec12 Prev (2005=100) 118.2 117.9 117.9

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Mar13 Mar12 Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q1 employment cost index +0.5 pct