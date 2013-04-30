FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Q1 employment costs rose 0.3 pct
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. Q1 employment costs rose 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.

Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

3 months ended: 12 months ended:

Mar13 Dec12 Prev Mar13 Dec12 Prev Mar12 Total Compensation 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.9 2.5 2.5 2.7 State/Local Govt 0.5 0.5 0.4 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.5 Goods-Producing 0.3 0.5 0.6 1.9 1.5 1.5 1.8 Service-Producing 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.7 2.0 2.0 2.0 Private Industry 0.3 0.4 0.5 1.7 1.9 1.9 2.1 Employment Cost Index Mar13 Dec12 Prev (2005=100) 118.2 117.9 117.9

Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Mar13 Mar12 Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.9

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

Q1 employment cost index +0.5 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
