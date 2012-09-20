FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Aug leading indicators fell 0.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Aug leading indicators fell 0.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Aug July (Prev) June (Prev)

Leading 95.7 -0.1 0.5 0.4 -0.5 -0.4

Coincident 104.7 0.1 0.3 0.3 -0.2 0.2

Lagging 116.5 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.1

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Aug July (Prev) June (Prev) Average Workweek -0.07 unch unch unch 0.07 Initial Jobless Claims -0.05 0.18 0.18 -0.07 -0.07 Consumer Goods Orders -0.01 0.29 0.02 -0.13 -0.10 New Orders Index -0.17 -0.15 -0.15 -0.16 -0.16 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.10 -0.15 0.03 -0.11 -0.07 Building Permits -0.03 0.18 0.18 -0.08 -0.08 Stock Prices 0.12 0.10 0.10 -0.05 -0.05 Leading Credit Index 0.08 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.04 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.16 Consumer Expectations -0.15 -0.11 -0.10 -0.12 -0.12

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Aug leading indicators -0.1 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.