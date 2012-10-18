TABLE-U.S. Sept leading indicators rose 0.6 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Leading 95.9 0.6 -0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.5

Coincident 105.1 0.2 unch 0.1 0.6 0.3

Lagging 116.8 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Average Workweek 0.00 -0.13 -0.07 0.07 unch Initial Jobless Claims -0.03 -0.05 -0.05 0.18 0.18 Consumer Goods Orders 0.04 -0.22 -0.01 0.27 0.29 New Orders Index -0.06 -0.17 -0.17 -0.15 -0.15 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 0.03 0.10 -0.21 -0.15 Building Permits 0.30 -0.03 -0.03 0.18 0.18 Stock Prices 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.11 0.09 0.08 0.02 0.03 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.15 Consumer Expectations -0.06 -0.15 -0.15 -0.11 -0.11

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. leading indicators +0.2 pct