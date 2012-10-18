FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Sept leading indicators rose 0.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Sept leading indicators rose 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Leading 95.9 0.6 -0.4 -0.1 0.4 0.5

Coincident 105.1 0.2 unch 0.1 0.6 0.3

Lagging 116.8 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Average Workweek 0.00 -0.13 -0.07 0.07 unch Initial Jobless Claims -0.03 -0.05 -0.05 0.18 0.18 Consumer Goods Orders 0.04 -0.22 -0.01 0.27 0.29 New Orders Index -0.06 -0.17 -0.17 -0.15 -0.15 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.04 0.03 0.10 -0.21 -0.15 Building Permits 0.30 -0.03 -0.03 0.18 0.18 Stock Prices 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.10 Leading Credit Index 0.11 0.09 0.08 0.02 0.03 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.15 0.15 Consumer Expectations -0.06 -0.15 -0.15 -0.11 -0.11

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. leading indicators +0.2 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.