TABLE-U.S. Oct leading indicators rose 0.2 pct
#Market News
November 21, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Oct leading indicators rose 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Conference Board index of leading, coincident and lagging indicators (2004=100) and percent changes from previous months, seasonally adjusted.

Indicators: Index Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev)

Leading 96.0 0.2 0.5 0.6 -0.4 -0.4

Coincident 104.8 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.4 unch

Lagging 117.1 0.3 -0.1 0.1 0.4 0.3

Following are components of the index of leading indicators with net contributions to monthly changes.

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Average Workweek 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.13 -0.13 Initial Jobless Claims 0.08 -0.03 -0.03 -0.05 -0.05 Consumer Goods Orders 0.00 0.04 0.04 -0.23 -0.22 New Orders Index -0.02 -0.06 -0.06 -0.17 -0.17 Nondef Cap ex-aircraft 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.00 0.03 Building Permits -0.07 0.29 0.30 -0.03 -0.03 Stock Prices -0.01 0.11 0.11 0.12 0.12 Leading Credit Index 0.11 0.14 0.11 0.08 0.09 Treasury Yield Curve 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.17 Consumer Expectations -0.03 -0.07 -0.06 -0.15 -0.15

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Oct. leading indicators +0.2 pct

