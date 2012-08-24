TABLE-U.S. July durable goods orders rise 4.2 pct

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: July June May New Orders 4.2 1.6 1.5 Ex-Transportation -0.4 -2.2 0.7 Ex-Defense 5.7 -0.7 0.9 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.4 2.4 2.2 Primary Metals 2.7 -1.5 -3.5 Gen. Machinery -3.6 -2.5 5.0 Computers/Electronics 1.0 -5.1 -0.4 Computer/related 3.7 -4.7 4.5 Communications -4.0 -7.4 2.1 Electrical/appliances -2.1 -4.5 1.9 Transp. Equip. 14.1 10.8 3.6 Motor vehicles/parts 12.8 -0.7 0.2 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 53.9 32.5 7.6 Defense aircraft/ parts -8.5 23.7 11.1 Capital goods 3.9 8.2 3.2 NonDefense cap goods 6.8 2.5 2.3 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -3.4 -2.7 2.3 Defense cap goods -13.6 63.8 12.8 PERCENT CHANGES: July June May Total unfilled orders 0.8 0.4 unch Total inventories 0.7 0.3 0.4 Total shipments 2.6 unch 1.1 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft unch 1.5 1.0 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May New Orders 230.733 221.377 217.864 Ex-Transportation 150.339 150.903 154.244 Ex-Defense 218.479 206.739 208.138 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 168.595 161.417 157.609 Primary Metals 27.720 27.000 27.402 Gen. Machinery 30.393 31.530 32.333 Computers/Electronics 21.905 21.697 22.854 Computer/related 2.957 2.852 2.992 Communications 3.233 3.368 3.636 Electrical/appliances 9.589 9.792 10.249 Transp. Equip. 80.394 70.474 63.620 Motor vehicles/parts 49.449 43.855 44.172 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 19.552 12.708 9.593 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.706 5.143 4.156 Capital goods 87.962 84.631 78.246 NonDefense cap goods 77.732 72.790 71.016 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 61.577 63.716 65.464 Defense cap goods 10.230 11.841 7.230 BILLIONS OF DLRS: July June May Total unfilled orders 996.296 988.522 984.643 Total inventories 369.342 366.628 365.566 Total shipments 231.081 225.158 225.096 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 64.933 64.919 63.947

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

June May Apr

Durable Goods 1.3 1.5 -0.3

Factory Orders -0.5 0.5 -0.7

FORECASTS:

U.S. July durable goods orders +2.4 pct

U.S. July durables ex-transportation +0.5

U.S. July nondefense cap ex-aircraft +0.7 pct

NOTES:

N/A - not available

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.