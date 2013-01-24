TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 N/A N/A

01/12/13 335,000 360,000-R 3,157,000 2.5

01/05/13 375,000-R 366,750-R 3,228,000-R 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000-R 2.5-R

12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 5 from 372,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 12 from 359,250; Jan. 5 from 366,000

Continued Claims: Jan. 5 from 3,214,000; Dec. 29 from 3,127,000

Insured Unemployment Rate: Dec. 29 from 2.4 percent

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 13 states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Texas 12,786

California 10,232

Florida 7,314

Indiana 4,266

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York -27,487

Georgia -7,520

North Carolina -5,541

Alabama -4,245

Reuters survey of U.S.economists’ forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 436,766 JAN 19 WEEK FROM 556,710 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,690,615 JAN 12 WEEK FROM 3,867,695 PRIOR WEEK