TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Oct. 17. PCT CHANGE Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘12/11 (Prev) Permits 11.1 11.6 -1.2 -1.2 44.5 45.1 RATES Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev) Permits 890 894 801 801 616 616 PERMITS Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev) Single 550 545 511 511 428 428 Multiple 340 349 290 290 188 188

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 6.0 6.0 88 88 Midwest 17.9 19.5 145 147 South 10.3 10.5 451 452 West 10.8 11.3 206 207

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev)

71 72 78 78 53 53

NOTE: The data is found at