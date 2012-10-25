FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Oct. 17. PCT CHANGE Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘12/11 (Prev) Permits 11.1 11.6 -1.2 -1.2 44.5 45.1 RATES Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev) Permits 890 894 801 801 616 616 PERMITS Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev) Single 550 545 511 511 428 428 Multiple 340 349 290 290 188 188

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast 6.0 6.0 88 88 Midwest 17.9 19.5 145 147 South 10.3 10.5 451 452 West 10.8 11.3 206 207

Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Sept‘11 (Prev)

71 72 78 78 53 53

NOTE: The data is found at

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.