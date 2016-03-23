FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Egypt's EFG-Hermes 2015 net profit 649 mln Egyptian pounds
March 23, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Egypt's EFG-Hermes 2015 net profit 649 mln Egyptian pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Efg Hermes Holdings Sae

* EFG-Hermes posts 2015 net profit of 649 million Egyptian pounds ($73.09 million) versus 707 million in 2014.

* 2015 net profit after tax and minority rights is 461 million versus 538 million a year earlier.

* It made revenues of 2.595 million in 2015 compared with 2.612 million a year earlier.

* Its fourth-quarter net profit dropped to 80 million pounds versus 131 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif. Editing by Jane Merriman)

