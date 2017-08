May 23 (Reuters) - Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae

* Q1 net profit of 68.6 million Egyptian pounds ($7.73 million), up 89.6 percent from 36.2 million last year.

* Q1 revenues of 2.07 billion Egyptian pounds, up 80.9 percent from 1.15 billion last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)