Aug 1 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development Sae

* Posts 2015/16 full year net profit of 400.6 million Egyptian pounds ($45.11 million) versus 204.8 million in previous year.

* Revenues reached 658 million Egyptian pounds versus 481 million in same period a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8775 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ola Noureldin)