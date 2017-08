Aug 1 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings Sae

* A block trade was implemented on Aug. 1 for 72,601,532 shares of EFG-Hermes with a total value of 938,011,793 Egyptian pounds ($105.63 million), a bourse statement said. Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)