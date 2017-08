Oct 20 (Reuters) - Juhayna Food Industries Sae

* Q3 net profit at 58.189 million Egyptian pounds ($6.55 million), down from 88.234 million one year earlier

* Nine month net profit at 168.435 million pounds versus 218.611 million last year

* Q3 sales at 1.259 billion pounds versus 1.135 billion last year

* Nine month sales at 3.696 billion pounds versus 3.103 billion last year Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk)