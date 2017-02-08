BRIEF-Longfor Properties reports Jan contracted sales of RMB12.04 bln
* In January group recorded contracted sales of RMB12.04 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO Feb 8 Egypt's Finance Ministry plans to sell $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills to local and foreign financial institutions, and the auction deadline is Feb. 13, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The settlement date is Feb. 14 and the maturity date for the issuance is Feb. 13, 2018, the statement said. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Larry King)
DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has appointed international law firm White & Case as legal adviser for its planned initial public offering (IPO), expected to be the world's biggest, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
LISBON, Feb 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, is currently paying off the last 700 million euros of outstanding contingent covertible bonds (CoCos) to the government, CFO Miguel Braganca said on Thursday.