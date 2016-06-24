FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's c.bank asks Basel Committee to reconsider 'one-size-fits-all' model
June 24, 2016

Denmark's c.bank asks Basel Committee to reconsider 'one-size-fits-all' model

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 24 (Reuters) -

* Denmark's central bank on Friday said it would ask the Basel Committee to reconsider a "one-size-fits-all" model and take into consideration specifics of the Danish mortgage system.

* "An unfortunate side effect of parameter floors for low risk institutions is an incentive to increase risk taking with adverse consequences for financial stability," the bank said in a statement.

* "We would propose that the introduction of model parameter floors are reconsidered by the Committee or that they are calibrated in a granular way to allow for low levels when duly justified by for example liability rules and the efficiency of the legal system," it said. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
