a year ago
October 11, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank offers voluntary redundancy to thousands of employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Danske Bank

* Offered voluntary redundancy to some 7,700 employees in personal banking and business banking units on Monday, Danish online media Finans reported

* The report was confirmed by a Danske Bank spokesman

* Employees have until Oct. 31 to consider the offer, the report said.

* The offer is aimed at reducing costs, it said.

* Danske Bank has no target for how many positions it will cut, the report said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
