10 months ago
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-License to produce at Denmark's Syd Arne field extended to 2047

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dong E&P, Hess Denmark, Danoil Exploration

* License to produce oil, gas from the Syd Arne field in the North Sea has been extended by 20 years until 2047, the Danish Energy Agency said

* The extension was given after partners DONG E&P, Hess Denmark and Danoil Exploration applied for an extension of the production license after 2027

* Hess Denmark has a 61.5 percent stake in the license, DONG E&P has 36.8 percent and Danoil Exploration has 1.7 percent

* Syd Arne is one of Denmark's biggest limestone fields and has produced around 170 million barrels of oil since 1999 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

