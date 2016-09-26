FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-GN Store Nord says it launches 2017-2019 strategy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord says it launches 2017-2019 strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord

* Says it launches company's 2017-2019 strategy

* Says targets for GN Hearing 2017-2019 annual organic revenue growth of 6-8 percent

* Says targets for GN Audio 2017-2019 annual organic revenue growth of 6-9 percent

* Says that ownership of GN Otometrics is transferred from GN Hearing to Natus Medical

* Says as part of the transfer of ownership of GN Otometrics, GN hearing and Natus have made strategic partnership on future technology, product development and commercialization

* Says GN Hearing's EBITA guidance for 2016, excluding GN Otometrics, is updated to around DKK 1,100 million before transaction-related costs during the year

* Says "upgrade and enhancements to commercial approach and an empowered performance-minded organization"

* Says targets for GN Hearing 2017-2019 EBITA margin of 20-22 percent

* Says targets for GN Audio 2017-2019 EBITA margin of 17-19 percent

* Says the world's first complete digital ear scanning solution, Otoscan, will be fully commercialized by Natus with future royalties to GN Hearing

* Says transaction-related costs for FY 2016 are estimated DKK 20 million related to the divestment of GN Otometrics and DKK 22 million related to the acquisition of Audigy Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.