Nov 22 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says it will begin negotiations with buyers of its combination diabetes drug Xultophy in the United States by offering a 20 percent discount to the combined price of Tresiba and Victoza.

* The comment was made by Jakob Riis, Novo Nordisk's head of North American operations, in an interview with Reuters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)