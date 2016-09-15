FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Boeing to formally challenge Denmark's fighter jet procurement decision
#Market News
September 15, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Boeing to formally challenge Denmark's fighter jet procurement decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Boeing

* Says will formally challenge Denmark decision on fighter jet procurement decision.

* Says has submitted to the Danish Ministry of Defence a request for insight, which "requires the ministry to provide all materials related to the fighter procurement evaluation and decision announced in June".

* Says process may lead to lawsuit against Danish Ministry of Defence.

* Denmark's minority government in May announced its recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet rather than Boeing's older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

* "We believe the Ministry's evaluation of the competitors was fundamentally flawed and inaccurately assessed the cost and capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet," said Debbie Rub, vice president and general manager of Boeing Global Strike.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

