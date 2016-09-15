MOVES-StanChart appoints Belentepe as global head of commodities
Sept 15 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.
Sept 15 Boeing
* Says will formally challenge Denmark decision on fighter jet procurement decision.
* Says has submitted to the Danish Ministry of Defence a request for insight, which "requires the ministry to provide all materials related to the fighter procurement evaluation and decision announced in June".
* Says process may lead to lawsuit against Danish Ministry of Defence.
* Denmark's minority government in May announced its recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet rather than Boeing's older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
* "We believe the Ministry's evaluation of the competitors was fundamentally flawed and inaccurately assessed the cost and capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet," said Debbie Rub, vice president and general manager of Boeing Global Strike.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as financials and energy stocks led gains, despite crude prices turning negative and investors jitters about next steps for central banks.
* TWC Enterprises limited announces renewal of normal course issuer bid