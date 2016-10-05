UPDATE 5-Insurer Sompo to buy Endurance Specialty for $6.3 bln
* Japanese insurers have been aggressively expanding overseas (Writes through, adds details of deal, analyst comment)
Oct 5 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM Denmark will hire 250 new people for an innovation center in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
* The 250 people will be hired over the next two years, the ministry wrote.
* Innovation center expected to open January 1, 2017. Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Sources say government indicated it would take big chunk of debt
PARIS, Oct 5 AccorHotels expects investment in its online business and its expansion in the luxury hotel sector to lift earnings and allow it to triple revenue in the coming years, CEO Sebastien Bazin said on Wednesday.