FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil cancel contract for deepwater drill unit Maersk Valiant
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2016 / 1:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil cancel contract for deepwater drill unit Maersk Valiant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - AP Moeller - Maersk A/S says

* Early termination agreement for the deepwater unit Maersk Valiant has been signed by Maersk Drilling, ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil with effect from mid-September 2016

* Maersk Valiant has been on a joint contract with Marathon Oil Corporation and ConocoPhillips since June 2014

* The original contract was scheduled to end September 2017

* The compensation under the early termination agreement leaves Maersk Drilling financially neutral to the original contract

* "With the termination of Maersk Valiant, we are reminded of the extremely challenging conditions in the offshore oil and gas market," says Maersk Drilling Head of Global Sales, Michael Reimer Mortensen. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.