BRIEF-Danish national audit office to investigate DONG Energy IPO process

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Danish Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Audit Office to investigate DONG Energy for the following:

* Preparations for the sale of shares in DONG Energy, the actual sale and the subsequent flotation

* The management and finance ministry's role in the valuation and sale of shares

* The development of DONG Energy's debt since the 2012 full-year results

* DONG Energy's dividend payout to Goldman Sachs and the Danish state since flotation

* The development of DONG Energy's share price since the IPO on June 9, 2016