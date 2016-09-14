FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Danish national audit office to investigate DONG Energy IPO process
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danish national audit office to investigate DONG Energy IPO process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Danish Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday asked the National Audit Office to investigate DONG Energy for the following:

* Preparations for the sale of shares in DONG Energy, the actual sale and the subsequent flotation

* The management and finance ministry's role in the valuation and sale of shares

* The development of DONG Energy's debt since the 2012 full-year results

* DONG Energy's dividend payout to Goldman Sachs and the Danish state since flotation

* The development of DONG Energy's share price since the IPO on June 9, 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.