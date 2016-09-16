FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events by 26 pct
September 16, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says semaglutide reduces cardiovascular events by 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S

* Says semaglutide-treated diabetes patients had significant 26 pct lower risk of "the primary composite outcome of death" from cardiovascular causes

* Says "semaglutide significantly reduced the risk of the primary composite endpoint of time to first occurrence of either cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke by 26 percent vs placebo, when added to standard of care in 3,297 adults with type 2 diabetes at high CV risk."

* Says results were based on an accumulation of first major adverse CV events (MACE) in 254 people. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

