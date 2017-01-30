FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk to invest $144 mln in University of Oxford research centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk

* Says enters collaboration with University of Oxford on type 2 diabetes and invests 115 million pounds ($144.52 million)in new research centre

* The Novo Nordisk Research Centre Oxford will employ up to 100 Novo Nordisk researchers, based in an Oxford University research centre

* The centre will focus on innovation within early stage research that has potential to substantially impact future treatment of type 2 diabetes and its complications. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7957 pounds) ($1 = 6.9356 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

