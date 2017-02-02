FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk CEO: We are not concerned about Trump
February 2, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk CEO: We are not concerned about Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists:

** Two days ago the U.S pharma CEOs met with the Trump administration... Overall I felt it was a positive meeting. There was a lot of talk about the importance of investments and innovation," he said

** Novo Nordisk was not participating in the meeting

** "What Trump is after in terms of commitment and investments, Novo Nordisk is fully committed to and we decided to do it way before Trump took over, so we are not concerned about Trump."

** "We all see that there is a lot of discussion about drug pricing in the U.S. We feel relatively comfortable for our prices for 2017 as such but it is just a more unpredictable environment that we operate in" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

