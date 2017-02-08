BRIEF-Kangmei Pharma to set up healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
Feb 8 Lundbeck CEO Kare Schultz says:
* Not concerned about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Doesn't think Trump policies can do anything of significance to affect Lundbeck.
* No more layoffs planned as part of Lundbeck's cost cutting programme.
* Certain to reach EBIT margin of 25 percent before 2020, says likely to reach the target in 2018. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says it plans to set up healthcare industry fund with investment of 1 billion yuan ($145.68 million) with partners
* Said on Wednesday that its unit Transmedium Sp. z o.o. (Transmedium) has production problems with second generation fluid generation for organ transplants
* Says its Chairman Guo Zhouke resigns due to personal reasons