Feb 8 Lundbeck CEO Kare Schultz says:

* Not concerned about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

* Doesn't think Trump policies can do anything of significance to affect Lundbeck.

* No more layoffs planned as part of Lundbeck's cost cutting programme.

* Certain to reach EBIT margin of 25 percent before 2020, says likely to reach the target in 2018.