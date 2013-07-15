FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. business inventories barely rise in May
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. business inventories barely rise in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. business inventories rose marginally in May as sales rebounded, adding to a raft of data that have pointed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Monday inventories edged up 0.1 percent after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories unchanged in May after a previously reported 0.3 percent gain.

Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the calculation of GDP - increased 0.3 percent after rising by the same margin in April.

Business are being cautious about restocking against the backdrop of lackluster domestic demand. The report suggested inventories will be less of a boost to GDP this quarter.

The business inventories report comes in the wake of data this month showing a sharp widening in the trade deficit, which prompted economists to slash their second-quarter GDP estimates.

Inventories added more than half a percentage point to first-quarter GDP growth, which advanced at a 1.8 percent annual rate. Estimates for growth in the April-June period currently range as low as a 0.5 percent pace.

Business sales increased 1.1 percent in May after being flat the prior month. At May’s sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.30 months in April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.