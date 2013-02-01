FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Dec construction spending up 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Dec construction spending up 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec‘12/11 Total Spending 0.9 0.1 7.8 Private Spending 2.0 0.2 15.0

Residential 2.2 0.6 23.6

Lodging 2.1 -2.8 21.2

Office 2.0 -0.9 25.2

Commercial -0.2 -1.5 6.6

Transportation -3.7 4.9 10.4

Manufacturing 2.5 0.2 -0.2 Public Spending -1.4 -0.1 -5.6

Educational -0.7 0.3 -6.4

Highways/streets 0.7 0.9 -4.6

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Dec Nov Dec‘11 Total Spending 885.0 876.9 820.6 Private Spending 614.9 602.9 534.6

Residential 308.2 301.7 249.4

Lodging 11.2 11.0 9.2

Office 28.8 28.2 23.0

Commercial 44.6 44.7 41.9

Transportation 12.3 12.8 11.2

Manufacturing 49.9 48.7 50.0 Public Spending 270.1 274.1 286.1

Educational 65.5 66.0 70.0

Highways/streets 78.5 78.0 82.3

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Nov Oct

Total Spending -0.3 0.7

Private Spending -0.2 0.6

Public Spending -0.4 1.0

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Dec construction spending: +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.