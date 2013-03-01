FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE - U.S. Jan personal income fell 3.6 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

TABLE - U.S. Jan personal income fell 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.

Percent Changes, current dollars

Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Income -3.6 2.6 1.0 unch Wages/Salaries -0.6 0.7 1.1 -0.2 Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.0 unch Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 0.4 unch Durables -0.8 1.0 2.8 -1.1 Nondurables unch -0.3 -1.0 unch Services 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 2.4 6.4 4.0 3.4

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Consumption 0.1 0.1 0.5 -0.2 Durables -0.8 1.3 2.9 -1.0 Nondurables 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.3 Services 0.3 unch 0.3 unch Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.2 -0.1

Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars

Jan Dec Nov Oct PCE Price Index unch unch -0.2 0.2

0.0206 -0.0163 -0.1511 0.1530 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.1

0.1471 0.0254 0.0666 0.1457 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 unch -0.2 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 unch unch 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars

Jan Dec Nov Oct PCE Price Index 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.8 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.9 Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.4 1.6 1.7

Current Dollars, in billions

Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Income 13,440 13,946 13,592 13,452 Wages/Salaries 6,973 7,017 6,967 6,893 Disposable Income 11,923 12,415 12,089 11,968

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Jan Dec Nov Oct Manufacturing 749 752 747 740 Service Industries 4,596 4,638 4,598 4,536 Government 1,205 1,204 1,203 1,203 Proprietors’ Income 1,240 1,233 1,226 1,216 Farm 65 60 61 62 Nonfarm 1,174 1,173 1,165 1,154 Personal Consumption 11,297 11,278 11,264 11,222 Durables 1,263 1,273 1,259 1,225 Nondurables 2,578 2,578 2,584 2,610 Services 7,456 7,428 7,420 7,387

Chained 2005 dollars, in billions

Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Consumption 9,710 9,696 9,682 9,632 Durables 1,423 1,434 1,416 1,376 Nondurables 2,106 2,100 2,099 2,097 Services 6,222 6,206 6,208 6,190 Disposable Income 10,249 10,673 10,392 10,272

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Jan. personal income -2.2 pct

U.S. Jan. personal spending +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan. core pce price index +0.2 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.