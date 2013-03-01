TABLE - U.S. Jan personal income fell 3.6 pct

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Income -3.6 2.6 1.0 unch Wages/Salaries -0.6 0.7 1.1 -0.2 Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.0 unch Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 0.4 unch Durables -0.8 1.0 2.8 -1.1 Nondurables unch -0.3 -1.0 unch Services 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 2.4 6.4 4.0 3.4
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Consumption 0.1 0.1 0.5 -0.2 Durables -0.8 1.3 2.9 -1.0 Nondurables 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.3 Services 0.3 unch 0.3 unch Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.2 -0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct PCE Price Index unch unch -0.2 0.2
0.0206 -0.0163 -0.1511 0.1530 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.1
0.1471 0.0254 0.0666 0.1457 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 unch -0.2 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 unch unch 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct PCE Price Index 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.8 Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.9 Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.4 1.6 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Income 13,440 13,946 13,592 13,452 Wages/Salaries 6,973 7,017 6,967 6,893 Disposable Income 11,923 12,415 12,089 11,968
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct Manufacturing 749 752 747 740 Service Industries 4,596 4,638 4,598 4,536 Government 1,205 1,204 1,203 1,203 Proprietors’ Income 1,240 1,233 1,226 1,216 Farm 65 60 61 62 Nonfarm 1,174 1,173 1,165 1,154 Personal Consumption 11,297 11,278 11,264 11,222 Durables 1,263 1,273 1,259 1,225 Nondurables 2,578 2,578 2,584 2,610 Services 7,456 7,428 7,420 7,387
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct Personal Consumption 9,710 9,696 9,682 9,632 Durables 1,423 1,434 1,416 1,376 Nondurables 2,106 2,100 2,099 2,097 Services 6,222 6,206 6,208 6,190 Disposable Income 10,249 10,673 10,392 10,272
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. personal income -2.2 pct
U.S. Jan. personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan. core pce price index +0.2 pct