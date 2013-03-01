FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Jan construction spending fell 2.1 pct
#Market News
March 1, 2013

TABLE-U.S. Jan construction spending fell 2.1 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Mar 01 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Jan Dec Jan‘13/12 Total Spending -2.1 1.1 7.1 Private Spending -2.6 2.1 12.2

Residential unch 1.7 22.0

Lodging -6.1 0.6 13.3

Office 0.9 2.1 26.2

Commercial 0.6 0.6 3.0

Transportation -1.0 -1.9 4.4

Manufacturing -2.9 5.2 13.1 Public Spending -1.0 -1.0 -3.0

Educational -3.5 0.2 -8.5

Highways/streets 0.9 0.4 4.2

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Jan Dec Jan‘12 Total Spending 883.3 902.6 824.7 Private Spending 614.2 630.9 547.5

Residential 304.6 304.7 249.6

Lodging 10.3 10.9 9.1

Office 29.9 29.6 23.7

Commercial 44.9 44.6 43.6

Transportation 10.4 10.5 10.0

Manufacturing 50.6 52.2 44.8 Public Spending 269.0 271.7 277.2

Educational 63.7 66.0 69.6

Highways/streets 79.1 78.4 76.0

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Dec Nov

Total Spending 0.9 0.1

Private Spending 2.0 0.2

Public Spending -1.4 -0.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Jan construction spending +0.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
