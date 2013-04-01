FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Feb construction spending rose 1.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Feb construction spending rose 1.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Feb Jan Feb‘13/12 Total Spending 1.2 -2.1 7.9 Private Spending 1.3 -3.1 12.6

Residential 2.2 -0.1 20.1

Lodging 4.8 -8.6 19.8

Office 0.3 0.7 24.6

Commercial 0.2 1.6 4.3

Transportation -2.4 -1.2 17.2

Manufacturing 0.3 -2.1 9.9 Public Spending 0.9 0.2 -1.5

Educational -0.3 -2.5 -8.4

Highways/streets 3.4 1.7 5.1

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Feb Jan Feb‘12 Total Spending 885.1 874.8 820.7 Private Spending 613.0 605.2 544.6

Residential 303.4 296.9 252.6

Lodging 10.8 10.3 9.0

Office 29.0 28.9 23.3

Commercial 44.7 44.6 42.8

Transportation 10.1 10.3 8.6

Manufacturing 51.3 51.1 46.6 Public Spending 272.1 269.6 276.1

Educational 63.2 63.3 68.9

Highways/streets 81.4 78.7 77.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Jan Dec

Total Spending -2.1 1.1

Private Spending -2.6 2.1

Public Spending -1.0 -1.0

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Feb construction spending: +1.0 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.