TABLE-U.S. March construction spending fell 1.7 pct

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March‘13/12 Total Spending -1.7 1.5 4.8 Private Spending -0.6 1.5 9.8

Residential 0.4 2.3 18.2

Lodging 2.4 9.8 17.8

Office 0.8 -1.1 17.4

Commercial -3.1 0.7 1.0

Transportation 1.1 -1.1 12.8

Manufacturing -1.1 -0.6 4.0 Public Spending -4.1 1.5 -5.4

Educational -2.9 2.9 -7.7

Highways/streets -5.2 1.6 -5.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

March Feb March‘12 Total Spending 856.7 871.2 817.8 Private Spending 598.4 602.0 544.8

Residential 294.9 293.8 249.5

Lodging 12.0 11.8 10.2

Office 28.8 28.6 24.6

Commercial 43.6 45.1 43.2

Transportation 10.5 10.4 9.3

Manufacturing 48.6 49.2 46.8 Public Spending 258.3 269.2 273.0

Educational 62.8 64.7 68.1

Highways/streets 73.8 77.8 77.7

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Feb Jan

Total Spending 1.2 -2.1

Private Spending 1.3 -3.1

Public Spending 0.9 0.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March construction spending: +0.7 pct