FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. March construction spending fell 1.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. March construction spending fell 1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: March Feb March‘13/12 Total Spending -1.7 1.5 4.8 Private Spending -0.6 1.5 9.8

Residential 0.4 2.3 18.2

Lodging 2.4 9.8 17.8

Office 0.8 -1.1 17.4

Commercial -3.1 0.7 1.0

Transportation 1.1 -1.1 12.8

Manufacturing -1.1 -0.6 4.0 Public Spending -4.1 1.5 -5.4

Educational -2.9 2.9 -7.7

Highways/streets -5.2 1.6 -5.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

March Feb March‘12 Total Spending 856.7 871.2 817.8 Private Spending 598.4 602.0 544.8

Residential 294.9 293.8 249.5

Lodging 12.0 11.8 10.2

Office 28.8 28.6 24.6

Commercial 43.6 45.1 43.2

Transportation 10.5 10.4 9.3

Manufacturing 48.6 49.2 46.8 Public Spending 258.3 269.2 273.0

Educational 62.8 64.7 68.1

Highways/streets 73.8 77.8 77.7

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Feb Jan

Total Spending 1.2 -2.1

Private Spending 1.3 -3.1

Public Spending 0.9 0.2

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. March construction spending: +0.7 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.