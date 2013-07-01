FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.5 pct
#Market News
July 1, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: May April May‘13/12 Total Spending 0.5 0.1 5.4 Private Spending unch 0.3 10.6

Residential 1.2 -0.1 23.1

Lodging 1.6 5.3 22.1

Office -1.9 -5.2 4.8

Commercial -1.6 0.2 2.2

Transportation -1.8 0.6 -4.8

Manufacturing -8.1 -1.2 -3.4 Public Spending 1.8 -0.2 -4.7

Educational 0.4 -2.5 -10.5

Highways/streets 0.8 0.4 -7.3

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

May April May‘12 Total Spending 874.9 870.3 830.4 Private Spending 605.4 605.7 547.5

Residential 322.3 318.5 261.8

Lodging 13.3 13.1 10.9

Office 27.9 28.4 26.6

Commercial 43.8 44.5 42.8

Transportation 11.0 11.2 11.6

Manufacturing 43.8 47.7 45.3 Public Spending 269.5 264.7 282.8

Educational 60.4 60.1 67.5

Highways/streets 78.3 77.7 84.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

April March

Total Spending 0.4 -0.8

Private Spending 1.0 0.1

Public Spending -1.2 -2.9

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. May construction spending: +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
