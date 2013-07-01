TABLE-U.S. May construction spending rises 0.5 pct

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: May April May‘13/12 Total Spending 0.5 0.1 5.4 Private Spending unch 0.3 10.6
Residential 1.2 -0.1 23.1
Lodging 1.6 5.3 22.1
Office -1.9 -5.2 4.8
Commercial -1.6 0.2 2.2
Transportation -1.8 0.6 -4.8
Manufacturing -8.1 -1.2 -3.4 Public Spending 1.8 -0.2 -4.7
Educational 0.4 -2.5 -10.5
Highways/streets 0.8 0.4 -7.3
May April May‘12 Total Spending 874.9 870.3 830.4 Private Spending 605.4 605.7 547.5
Residential 322.3 318.5 261.8
Lodging 13.3 13.1 10.9
Office 27.9 28.4 26.6
Commercial 43.8 44.5 42.8
Transportation 11.0 11.2 11.6
Manufacturing 43.8 47.7 45.3 Public Spending 269.5 264.7 282.8
Educational 60.4 60.1 67.5
Highways/streets 78.3 77.7 84.5
April March
Total Spending 0.4 -0.8
Private Spending 1.0 0.1
Public Spending -1.2 -2.9
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May construction spending: +0.6 pct