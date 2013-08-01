FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. June construction spending falls 0.6 pct
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

TABLE-U.S. June construction spending falls 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: June May June‘13/12 Total Spending -0.6 1.3 3.3 Private Spending -0.4 1.8 9.7

Residential unch 2.8 18.1

Lodging -1.6 3.5 27.9

Office -0.1 -0.5 6.2

Commercial -5.6 1.8 unch

Transportation 0.6 -1.6 -3.0

Manufacturing -1.8 -1.7 -1.9 Public Spending -1.1 0.1 -9.3

Educational -0.4 0.8 -15.3

Highways/streets -2.8 -0.5 -12.4

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

June May June‘12 Total Spending 883.9 889.4 855.8 Private Spending 622.8 625.4 568.0

Residential 332.1 332.2 281.1

Lodging 13.6 13.8 10.6

Office 28.5 28.5 26.8

Commercial 42.8 45.3 42.8

Transportation 11.3 11.3 11.7

Manufacturing 45.1 45.9 46.0 Public Spending 261.1 264.0 287.8

Educational 59.9 60.2 70.8

Highways/streets 75.0 77.1 85.5

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

May April

Total Spending 0.5 0.1

Private Spending unch 0.3

Public Spending 1.8 -0.2

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. June construction spending: +0.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
