TABLE-U.S. June construction spending falls 0.6 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: June May June‘13/12 Total Spending -0.6 1.3 3.3 Private Spending -0.4 1.8 9.7
Residential unch 2.8 18.1
Lodging -1.6 3.5 27.9
Office -0.1 -0.5 6.2
Commercial -5.6 1.8 unch
Transportation 0.6 -1.6 -3.0
Manufacturing -1.8 -1.7 -1.9 Public Spending -1.1 0.1 -9.3
Educational -0.4 0.8 -15.3
Highways/streets -2.8 -0.5 -12.4
June May June‘12 Total Spending 883.9 889.4 855.8 Private Spending 622.8 625.4 568.0
Residential 332.1 332.2 281.1
Lodging 13.6 13.8 10.6
Office 28.5 28.5 26.8
Commercial 42.8 45.3 42.8
Transportation 11.3 11.3 11.7
Manufacturing 45.1 45.9 46.0 Public Spending 261.1 264.0 287.8
Educational 59.9 60.2 70.8
Highways/streets 75.0 77.1 85.5
May April
Total Spending 0.5 0.1
Private Spending unch 0.3
Public Spending 1.8 -0.2
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June construction spending: +0.4 pct