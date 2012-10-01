TABLE- U.S. Aug construction spending fell 0.6 pct

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug‘12/11 Total Spending -0.6 -0.4 6.5 Private Spending -0.5 -0.3 12.1
Residential 0.9 -0.1 17.8
Lodging -0.1 2.0 33.7
Office -0.5 0.9 10.0
Commercial -1.3 -0.8 -0.1
Transportation 0.2 3.2 15.0
Manufacturing -0.7 -1.8 6.1 Public Spending -0.8 -0.5 -3.5
Educational -3.4 -0.1 -7.0
Highways/streets -0.6 -1.0 3.6
Aug July Aug‘11 Total Spending 837.1 842.0 786.3 Private Spending 562.2 564.8 501.5
Residential 273.5 271.1 232.2
Lodging 10.8 10.8 8.1
Office 25.5 25.6 23.2
Commercial 42.4 43.0 42.5
Transportation 11.5 11.5 10.0
Manufacturing 46.9 47.3 44.2 Public Spending 274.9 277.2 284.8
Educational 67.0 69.4 72.0
Highways/streets 80.8 81.3 78.0
July June
Total Spending -0.9 0.4
Private Spending -1.2 0.6
Public Spending -0.4 unch
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug construction spending: +0.5 pct