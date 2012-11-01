FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-U.S. Sept construction spending rose 0.6 pct
#Market News
November 1, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

TABLE-U.S. Sept construction spending rose 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Sept Aug Sept‘12/11 Total Spending 0.6 -0.1 7.8 Private Spending 1.3 0.1 14.4

Residential 2.8 1.2 20.9

Lodging -2.2 -0.2 28.4

Office -0.4 2.8 16.2

Commercial -3.8 2.5 4.4

Transportation 5.7 0.4 20.5

Manufacturing 3.8 -2.7 1.3 Public Spending -0.8 -0.3 -4.2

Educational -0.8 -1.9 -6.9

Highways/streets -1.6 -1.3 -2.4

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Sept Aug Sept‘11 Total Spending 851.6 846.2 790.3 Private Spending 580.5 572.8 507.2

Residential 285.9 278.0 236.5

Lodging 10.6 10.8 8.2

Office 26.3 26.4 22.6

Commercial 42.7 44.4 40.9

Transportation 12.4 11.8 10.3

Manufacturing 47.1 45.4 46.5 Public Spending 271.1 273.4 283.1

Educational 66.7 67.2 71.6

Highways/streets 78.4 79.6 80.3

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Aug July

Total Spending -0.6 -0.4

Private Spending -0.5 -0.3

Public Spending -0.8 -0.5

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Sept construction spending: +0.6 pct

