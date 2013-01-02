TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending fell 0.3 pct

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov‘12/11 Total Spending -0.3 0.7 7.7 Private Spending -0.2 0.6 13.3
Residential 0.4 1.3 19.0
Lodging -1.3 4.8 25.9
Office -0.9 -1.1 16.5
Commercial -0.8 1.3 6.8
Transportation 3.4 3.7 16.2
Manufacturing -1.0 -1.0 5.1 Public Spending -0.4 1.0 -2.6
Educational 0.1 -0.5 -3.4
Highways/streets 0.5 -0.9 -6.0
Nov Oct Nov‘11 Total Spending 866.0 868.2 804.0 Private Spending 589.8 590.8 520.4
Residential 295.3 294.2 248.2
Lodging 11.0 11.1 8.7
Office 26.3 26.5 22.6
Commercial 44.8 45.1 41.9
Transportation 12.4 11.9 10.6
Manufacturing 47.2 47.7 44.9 Public Spending 276.2 277.4 283.6
Educational 66.8 66.8 69.2
Highways/streets 77.8 77.4 82.8
Oct Sept
Total Spending 1.4 0.5
Private Spending 1.6 0.8
Public Spending 0.8 -0.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct