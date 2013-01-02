FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending fell 0.3 pct
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2013 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Nov construction spending fell 0.3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov‘12/11 Total Spending -0.3 0.7 7.7 Private Spending -0.2 0.6 13.3

Residential 0.4 1.3 19.0

Lodging -1.3 4.8 25.9

Office -0.9 -1.1 16.5

Commercial -0.8 1.3 6.8

Transportation 3.4 3.7 16.2

Manufacturing -1.0 -1.0 5.1 Public Spending -0.4 1.0 -2.6

Educational 0.1 -0.5 -3.4

Highways/streets 0.5 -0.9 -6.0

BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:

Nov Oct Nov‘11 Total Spending 866.0 868.2 804.0 Private Spending 589.8 590.8 520.4

Residential 295.3 294.2 248.2

Lodging 11.0 11.1 8.7

Office 26.3 26.5 22.6

Commercial 44.8 45.1 41.9

Transportation 12.4 11.9 10.6

Manufacturing 47.2 47.7 44.9 Public Spending 276.2 277.4 283.6

Educational 66.8 66.8 69.2

Highways/streets 77.8 77.4 82.8

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:

Oct Sept

Total Spending 1.4 0.5

Private Spending 1.6 0.8

Public Spending 0.8 -0.1

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.